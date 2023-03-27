Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,726,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

