Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.7 %

SAIC opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

