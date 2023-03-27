scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 1,793,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.