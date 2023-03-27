Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

SRE opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

