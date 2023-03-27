Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

