Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,984 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

MRO opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.