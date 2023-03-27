Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

