Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,499.33 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,461.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,107.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.