Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $277.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.