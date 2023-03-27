Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

