Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

