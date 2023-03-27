Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 2.5 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $647.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

