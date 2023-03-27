Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $810.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

