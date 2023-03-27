Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $217.95 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

