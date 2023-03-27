Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

