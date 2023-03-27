Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

