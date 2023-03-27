Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.