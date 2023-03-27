Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Qiagen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Qiagen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,846,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.