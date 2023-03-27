Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £21,217.50 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($34.74), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,056.12).

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.6 %

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,816 ($34.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,081.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,228 ($39.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.92.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.28) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,986 ($36.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.