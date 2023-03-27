SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 6.6 %

SBET opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.60.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.