Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,353,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,653,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTA stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.