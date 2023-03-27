Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

