SoundHound AI (SOUN) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SoundHound AI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $26.78 million -$115.37 million -0.84 SoundHound AI Competitors $1.89 billion $233.20 million 8.03

SoundHound AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SoundHound AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 SoundHound AI Competitors 1904 12675 26334 603 2.62

SoundHound AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.47%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -370.63% -3,813.52% -120.70% SoundHound AI Competitors -59.28% -99.50% -10.07%

Summary

SoundHound AI competitors beat SoundHound AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

