Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 4.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

