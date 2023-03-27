Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

