Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Sells $44,912.25 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 59,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $44,912.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 744,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SPRU opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

