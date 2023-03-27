SQZ Biotechnologies Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on SQZ. Bank of America lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
