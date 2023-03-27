SQZ Biotechnologies Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQZ. Bank of America lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.77. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

