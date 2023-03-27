State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.