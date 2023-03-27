Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $43.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

