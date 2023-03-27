Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 934 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.