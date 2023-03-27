Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNQ opened at C$70.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,537,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,992,396.30. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,992,396.30. Insiders sold 299,175 shares of company stock worth $24,063,912 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.