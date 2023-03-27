StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.