StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
