StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
RBCN opened at $1.52 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
