StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 4.0 %

ELMD stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

