StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.