Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $283.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

