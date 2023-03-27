Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 4,478 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

