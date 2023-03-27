Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $276.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.