SVB Leerink Comments on InflaRx’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of InflaRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

InflaRx Stock Down 3.4 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.