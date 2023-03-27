Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,008 shares of company stock worth $8,732,576 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

