The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,452,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.9 %

CLX opened at $157.50 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

