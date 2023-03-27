The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,961,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

