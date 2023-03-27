The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.