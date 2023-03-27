The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.