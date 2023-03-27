The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

PG opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

