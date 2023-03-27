The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

