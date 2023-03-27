The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

