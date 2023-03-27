The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 9.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

PG stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

