The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,092,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE TD opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

