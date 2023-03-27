The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

